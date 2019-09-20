BJP workers will break limbs of Babul Supriyo's attackers; we support ABVP's vandalism: Dilip Ghosh

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Friday alleged that the Jadavpur University campus has become a hub of anti-nationals and communists and "our cadres" would conduct a Balakot-like surgical strike to destroy it.

He also said that given a chance, BJP workers would break the limbs of those students affiliated to Left radical groups, who allegedly assaulted Union minister Babul Supriyo inside the JU campus.

Supporting the vandalism by ABVP students inside and outside the JU campus last night as a fallout of assault on union minister Babul Supriyo, Ghosh said ABVP's actions "was just a reaction" to the provocation by Left radicals students.

The BJP leader accused the Trinamool Congress government of sitting idle till Supriyo got killed in the institute on Thursday and said he would write to Union Home Minister Amit Shah describing the incident.

"The Jadavpur University campus is a hub of anti-national and communist activities. This is not the first time that such an incident has happened there.

Just like our security forces conducted surgical strike to destroy terror camps in Pakistan, our cadres would also carry out out the same type of surgical strike to destroy anti-national hubs in JU campus," Ghosh said while addressing a press conference.

Ghosh supported Governor Jagdeep Dhandkar for rushing to the university campus to save Supriyo from the mob inside the JU campus.

"The state government was sitting idle and was waiting for Supriyo to get killed," Ghosh said.

On the vandalism by the ABVP, he said, "We completely support the action by ABVP. Whatever they have done is absolutely right. Those who attacked Babul Supriyo should be beaten black and blue and their limbs should be broken to teach them a lesson of a lifetime. What do you expect us to do when our party leaders are beaten up? Do you want us to sit idle? If we are attacked, we would retaliate. The Left forces have been wiped out throughout the country. They now have a limited base in JU and JNU. We will wipe that out too," Ghosh said.

He also demanded the immediate resignation of Jadavpur University Vice-Chancellor Suranjan Das for failing to control the situation inside the campus.

"What for is the VC still sticking to his chair? He should immediately tender his resignation and then indulge in the drama of falling sick and getting admitted to a hospital. For whose instructions is he waiting?" Ghosh said.

Supriyo, also a BJP leader, was shown black flags and heckled by a section of Jadavpur University students, who also stopped him from leaving the campus.

Supriyo was in the university to attend an event organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, also the chancellor of the university, went to the institute and came out with Supriyo with police escort.

Lashing out at TMC for questioning the jurisdiction of governor over his visit to the campus, Ghosh said it should first get constitutional knowledge and then question the authority of the governor.