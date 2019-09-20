Home Nation

Chinmayanand arrested only after survivor threatened to set self on fire, slams Priyanka Gandhi

Taking to twitter, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi said it was the strength of the public and journalism that let to Chinmayanand's arrest. 

Published: 20th September 2019 12:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2019 12:43 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NW DELHI: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday said the government took action against former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand only after the woman, who accused him of rape, threatened self-immolation.

Taking to twitter, she said it was the strength of the public and journalism that let to Chinmayanand's arrest. 

"The BJP government is so thick-skinned that it did not take action till the rape victim said that she will self immolate herself. This is the strength of the public and of journalism that the SIT had to arrest Chinmayanand," she said.

"The public has ensured that 'Beti Bachao' does not remain in mere slogans but becomes a reality on the ground," she added.

The BJP leader was arrested by the special investigation team (SIT) of Uttar Pradesh police from his residence in Shahjahanpur earlier in the day, weeks after a law student at one of his colleges accused him of rape.

TAGS
Priyanka Gandhi Swami Chinmayanand
  • Vidya
    In an ideal nation the threats of suicide or vocal journalism are not factors in applying correct police and law principles; it is only the evidence that must dictate any legal action. Hopefully the case is genuine and the girl is not an extortionist and blackmailer.
    1 day ago reply
