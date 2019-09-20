Home Nation

Congress appoints five election in-charges for Maharashtra Assembly polls

Congress president Sonia Gandhi appointed Mukul Wasnik, Avinash Pandey, Rajni Patil, R C Khuntia and Rajeev Satav as election in-charges.

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Thursday appointed five election in-charges, including general secretary Mukul Wasnik, for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly polls.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi appointed Wasnik, Avinash Pandey, Rajni Patil, R C Khuntia and Rajeev Satav as election in-charges, a statement issued by party general secretary organisation K C Venugopal said.

Wasnik was named election in-charge for Vidarbha, Pande for Mumbai Region and Election Control Room, Patil for Western and Konkan regions, Khuntia for Northern Maharashtra and Satav for Mrathwada region, the statement said.

Earlier this week, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar had announced that the NCP and the Congress will contest 125 seats each Maharashtra Legislative Assembly election.

As per the arrangement, 38 seats will be left for allies to contest, he had said.

The Maharashtra Assembly has 288 seats.

