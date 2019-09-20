Home Nation

Declare birth anniversary of Hari Singh public holiday: Karan Singh to Jammu and Kashmir Governor 

Singh, the former Sadar-e-Riyasat of Jammu and Kashmir, said that for many years there had been a strong demand to declare the birthday of Hari Singh as a public holiday.

Karan Singh

Senior Congress leader and former Rajya Sabha member Dr Karan Singh (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader Karan Singh on Friday urged Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik to declare his father Hari Singh's birth anniversary next week as a public holiday, asserting that it was due to the state's erstwhile ruler that it became a part of India.

"In fact, both my sons had a resolution to this effect passed in the legislative council some years ago, but so far no action has been taken. The birth anniversary is on Monday, September 23," he said in a statement.

"Let us recall that it was due to Maharaja Hari Singh ji that Jammu and Kashmir state became a part of India when he signed the instrument of accession on October 26, 1947.

"Apart from that he was a progressive and a far-sighted ruler who instituted many social and economic reforms for the welfare of the people," he said.

Singh said as far back as 1929, his father had declared all temples in the state open to Dalits.

"I urge the governor to declare this day as a public holiday," he said.

