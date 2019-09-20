Fire breaks out at WB Haldia Petrochemicals unit, 15 workers hurt

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: A major fire broke out at Haldia Petrochemicals, around 140 km from the state capital, on Friday morning. Fifteen workers of the unit were injured and six of them were stated to be critical after they were rushed to a nearby healthcare centre.

According to fire brigade officials, 15 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames but they are yet to bring the situation under control.

Police said the incident took place at the naptha cracker unit where repairing works of a pipeline was being carried out. "An explosion during the repairing triggered the incident. The injured workers were involved with the repairing work," said V Solomon Nesakumar, superintendent of police, East Midnapore district.

According to the officials at Nabanna, the state secretariat, chief minister Mamata Banerjee is monitoring the situation.

Haldia Petrochemicals is located Bengal's riverport town Haldia. It is a joint venture between the state government, the TATAs, The Chatterjee Group and Indian Oil Corporation as major stakeholders of the unit with 5864 crore investment.