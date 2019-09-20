Haryana Congress ticket aspirants have to say yes to khadi, no to intoxicants

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana unit of Congress has begun the process of ticket distribution by inviting applications, and aspirants are being asked to make a declaration that they wear Khadi clothes and keep away from intoxicating substances.

The applications from the aspirants are being sought on a specified format with an accompanying fee of Rs 5,000 and Rs 2,000 for the General and the Scheduled Caste applicants, respectively.

While posting the form on her twitter handle on Thursday, newly appointed State Congress president Kumari Selja mentioned that the application forms are available at a price of Rs 25.

The ticket aspirants have to declare in the form that they wear Khadi clothes, and keep themselves away from any intoxicating substances.

Besides, they will also have to declare that they do not believe in any kind of discrimination, be it on the basis of religion or caste and believe in an inclusive society, upholding principles of secularism.

Earlier, Selja had told reporters here that the candidates will be decided on factors like winnability and social equations among others.

Polls in Haryana are due next month.

The ruling BJP has set a target of winning 75 plus seats in the 90-member assembly.

The BJP had come to power in Haryana in 2014 for the first time.