Lucknow reports 125 dengue cases in two months

According to health officials, dengue fever has affected 173 persons in Lucknow alone, with the maximum number of cases being reported in August and September.

Number of Dengue cases in Lucknow are on a rise.

By IANS

LUCKNOW: Lucknow has reported 125 cases of dengue in two months, with 13 more patients testing positive.

The victims who have tested positive on Thursday include six females, one of them an 82-year-old woman.

Of the seven male patients, two are minor boys - aged 11 and 15 years.

The cases have come in from different localities inclding Gomti Nagar, Ruchi Khand, Hazratganj, Tikrohi, Bazarkhala, Salehnagar, Neelmatha, Indira Nagar, Sharda Nagar and Rajajipuram.

The officials said of the total breeding grounds found till date, 70 per cent were found in water accumulated in desert coolers. People need to clean coolers on a weekly basis or pour kerosene oil in the water tank to kill larvae, the officials said.

"A number of cases go unreported because people mistake the symptoms for viral fever which is also very common in this season," said a senior doctor of the Balrampur hospital.

