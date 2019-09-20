Nation’s first Police University to open in Noida: Ministry of Home Affairs

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A first-of-its-kind National Police University dedicated for advancement of policing and forensic sciences will come up at an IT park in Greater Noida and will be spread across an area of 100 acres.

Sources in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said on Thursday that the world-class institute will have a dynamic, state-of-the-art learning and working environment for the advancement and dissemination of education and research in policing science and related areas.

The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) has offered land Tech zone in Greater Noida on a 90-year lease at a concessional rate at the cost of Rs 371 crore, officials said.

It will offer to the students formal education programmes leading to the award of the bachelor’s, masters’ and doctoral degrees as well as PG Diploma in specialized niche areas in police sciences, cyber forensics, criminology, criminal justice, forensic science, risk management and allied subjects with special papers in specified areas using classroom teachings initially and later also through distance learning mode.