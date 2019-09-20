Home Nation

Nitin Gadkari defends Motor Vehicle Act, says stringent rules needed as people don't obey law

He also flagged off a specially-designed truck which will move around the country to spread awareness about road safety.

Published: 20th September 2019 01:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2019 02:33 PM   |  A+A-

Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari

Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Emphasising citizens to adhere to the amended new Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Act 2019, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari defended the law saying that stringent rules were "much needed" as the people were not following the traffic rules seriously.

Saying that there was neither fear nor respect among people towards adhering to the traffic rules, Gadkari said, "Stringent rules were much needed as people had taken traffic laws very lightly and there was neither fear nor respect for the law."

ALSO READ | Motor Vehicles Act: Gujarat extends deadline for helmet, PUC new fine implementation

Gadkari, who launched Transport Corporation of India Ltd's (TCI) 'Safe Safar awareness' on Thursday, said, "I am surprised that people are protesting against a law (Motor Vehicle Act) that has been created in the national interest. If one obeys the traffic rules, one should not have to worry about heavy fines."

Speaking about the importance of awareness campaign, the Union Minister said that the idea is to reduce accidents and save as many lives by having more awareness campaigns. "It is time that people must take all cautions while travelling on the road as we face the highest road accidents/deaths," he asserted.

He also flagged off a specially-designed truck which will move around the country to spread awareness about road safety.

ALSO READ: Transport strike in Delhi over new Motor Vehicles Act, many schools to remain shut on September 19

The Delhi Transport Union called for a one-day strike on Thursday against the hefty fines imposed for violating traffic rules under the newly amended Motor Vehicles (MV) Act 2019.

Last month, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had notified the provisions of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, which was implemented in several states from September 1.

The law enforces heavy fines and stricter penalties for traffic violations. There have been several instances where people have coughed up hefty fines for traffic violations in many parts of the country. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Motor Vehicle Act Nitin Gadkari
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • DR D T SUBHASH
    When you are a "Right citizen" You need not bother about any stringent laws the country enacts. Motor act is one such act and definitely reduce "Nightmares of Driving in India". India has become too dangerous place to drive
    18 hours ago reply
Videos
Amit Panghal |AP
Amit Panghal becomes first Indian ever to enter World Boxing Championships final
School childrens shout slogans in front of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indian students and activists join global climate protests before UNGA summit in New York
Gallery
Throughout the world Friday, young people banded together to demand that world leaders headed to a United Nations summit in New York step up their efforts to combat climate change. IN PIC: A scene from the protest organised in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Youth worldwide call for action on climate change, here's how India responded
Here is the list of 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada.
Vijay's Kushi to Ajith's Varalaru: 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada - Part 1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp