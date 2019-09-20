Home Nation

SC to hear Ayodhya case for an hour more daily from Monday

The apex court told the Hindu and Muslim parties that it has decided to rise at 5 pm instead of 4 pm, which is the scheduled time to wrap up the day's proceedings.

Published: 20th September 2019 12:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2019 12:55 PM   |  A+A-

Ayodhya, Ram mandir, Babri Masjid

Carved stones are seen at the Ram Janmabhomi Nyas-run workshop at Karsevakpuram in Ayodhya. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday decided to hear the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute case for an extra hour from next Monday to conclude the hearing before the October 18 deadline fixed by it.

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, which was hearing the decades-old politically sensitive land dispute on 28th day, told the counsel for both the Hindu and Muslim parties that it has decided to rise at 5 pm instead of 4 pm, which is the scheduled time to wrap up the day's proceedings in the apex court.

Ayodhya dispute: Muslim parties' lawyer Rajeev Dhavan loses cool, terms judge's tone as 'aggressive'

"We can sit for extra one hour from Monday (September 23)," the bench which also comprises Justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S A Nazeer said.

The apex court has set October 18 as a deadline for completion of all arguments in the protracted land title dispute, a move that has raised the possibility of a verdict in the politically sensitive case in the middle of November.

