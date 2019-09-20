Home Nation

WB Governor refutes TMC's allegation of not informing government of his Jadavpur visit

Trinamool secretary general Partha Chatterjee on Thursday alleged the Governor had not informed the state administration before going to the university. 

Published: 20th September 2019 07:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2019 07:42 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar with MoS Babul Supriyo sit inside a car after being heckled at the Jadavpur University. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Friday refuted the allegation of Trinamool Congress that had visited the Jadavpur University campus, where Union minister Babul Supriyo was roughed up and kept confined for over four hours on Thursday, without informing the state government and issued a strong statement.

READ | Governor Dhankhar, Babul Supriyo went to Jadavpur University without informing government: TMC

In a statement issued by the Raj Bhavan on Friday, it was said Dhankar’s visit was rendered imperative as the vice-chancellor and pro-vice chancellor had left the university while Supriyo continued to be detained by the students. "In his capacity as Chancellor, being guardian of the students, he took the call so as to connect with the students in the interest of education and institution," the statement said.

Trinamool secretary general Partha Chatterjee on Thursday alleged the Governor had not informed the state administration before going to the university and had rejected chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s request to give her government time to sort out the issue peacefully. He also described Dhankar visit "most unfortunate".

"This is most unfortunate and shocking that our Governor, the custodian of the Constitution of the state, without informing the elected government went to the so-called rescue of the BJP leader from the Jadavpur University," Chatterjee said in a statement.

ALSO READ | Those who protested against me to be 'rehabilitated mentally': Babul Supriyo

Reacting to Chatterjee’s allegation, the statement from the Governor’s office said, "Before his visit to the university, the Governor and chancellor, exhausted all possible avenues that could bring an end to the unsavoury spectacle by flagging the issue to the DGP and the Chief Secretary. As a final step before going, the Governor/chancellor took initiative in connecting with the Hon’ble Chief Minister, West Bengal, and duly apprised her of the grave situation and the consequences it may entail.  There were many telephonic interactions between the two and in his high regard that the Governor/chancellor has for the Hon’ble CM, personally and for the Office the CM holds, he would not like to divulge the conversation between the two, except that he left for the place after sufficient time had elapsed and the situation did not show any change.’’

"It is unfortunate that the Secretary-General of the All India Trinamool Congress, through a press release yesterday, has stated that the Governor did not inform the Government and has not taken the State Govt into confidence before making a visit.  Obviously he did not know of the developments that took place between the Governor and the DGP/CS as also the conversation with the Hon’ble chief minister," the statement said.

The issue over the incident in Jadavpur, in which Supriyo was allegedly heckled, shoved and pulled by his hair by a section of Left lenient students after he arrived the university to attend a programme organised by the students’ wing of the RSS, Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), went far beyond the confines of the university on Friday . BJP’s state president Dilip Ghosh wrote a letter to the Union home minister Amit Shah. The BJP and the ABVP took out two processions in the city. The CPM’s student-arm SFI, too, took out a procession in protest against AVBP supporters’ rampage inside the university campus on Thursday night.

Both the SFI and Agnimitra Paul, the fashion designer who joined the BJP recently, lodged complaints with Jadavpur police station on Friday. Paul was also not allowed to enter the campus when turned up there to attend an event organised by the ABVP.     

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jagdeep Dhankar West Bengal Governor TMC government West Bengal government Babul Supriyo Jadavpur University ABVP SFI
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amit Panghal |AP
Amit Panghal becomes first Indian ever to enter World Boxing Championships final
School childrens shout slogans in front of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indian students and activists join global climate protests before UNGA summit in New York
Gallery
Throughout the world Friday, young people banded together to demand that world leaders headed to a United Nations summit in New York step up their efforts to combat climate change. IN PIC: A scene from the protest organised in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Youth worldwide call for action on climate change, here's how India responded
Here is the list of 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada.
Vijay's Kushi to Ajith's Varalaru: 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada - Part 1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp