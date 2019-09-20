Home Nation

Will quit politics if half of 19 lakh left out of NRC proven as foreigners: Tarun Gogoi

The Congress leader and former Chief Minister felt many genuine Indians were excluded from the citizenship document.

Published: 20th September 2019 06:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2019 06:28 PM   |  A+A-

Tarun Gogoi

Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Congress veteran and former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi said he would quit politics if at least 10 lakh of the 19.06 lakh people, left out of the National Register of Citizens (NRC), were proven as foreigners.

“A little over 19 lakh people were left out of the NRC. If 10 lakh of them are proven as foreigners, I’ll quit politics,” he said.

Gogoi felt many genuine Indians were excluded from the citizenship document. A few months ago, he had predicted that the NRC would be a “waste paper”.Meanwhile, the process to file appeals in the foreigners’ tribunals by those excluded is yet to begin. Earlier, the government had announced a 120-day window for it.

According to reports, the delay in receipt of “speaking papers” or certified copies of rejection citing the cause of exclusion delayed the process of filing of appeals in the foreigners’ tribunals. It appears that the process will not begin before November.

The speaking orders have to be sent to the people excluded. The NRC authorities have apparently set a deadline of October 30 to complete the process of preparing speaking orders.

