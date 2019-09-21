AES strikes Bihar again, four deaths in three days

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: A few months after Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) claimed hundreds of lives in Bihar, the deadly disease has struck again. Twelve children were diagnosed with AES-like symptoms and admitted to the paediatric intensive care unit (PICUs) of the government-run Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) in Bihar.

Four deaths have been reported at SKMCH in the last three days.

“Altogether, 12 children are being treated at PICUs here for the last few days. The situation is not alarming. The doctors are leaving no stone unturned to cure these children. Three children are stated to be critical,” said SKMCH superintendent Dr SK Shahi.

He said fluctuation in temperature in Muzaffarpur is one of the main reasons behind the recurrence of the disease.

According to official figures, shared by Dr Shahi, 140 out of 482 children admitted with symptoms akin to AES between June and September 19, had died while 324 were cured and 18 left against medical advice.

At present, 48 beds are available for the treatment of children brought with AES-like systems.

Doctors at SKMCH, requesting anonymity, said 11 out of the 12 children admitted are malnourished and have been brought from Sitamarhi and different locations of rural Muzaffarpur.