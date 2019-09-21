Home Nation

Antagarh bypoll fixing: Court rejects SIT application seeking voice sample

The decision comes as a relief to the former CM Raman Singh, his son-in-law Dr Puneet Gupta, ex-CM Ajit Jogi and his son Amit besides the former cabinet minister Rajesh Munat.

Published: 21st September 2019 01:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2019 01:45 PM   |  A+A-

Raman Singh

Former Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: In a setback to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the 2014 Antagarh bypoll fixing scam, the Raipur court had rejected the plea filed by the agency on seeking the voice samples of the key accused.

After none of the accused turned up to the SIT’s summon for getting their voices recorded before it in June this year, the investigating agency approached the court. Now the SIT is contemplating to move a high court against all the accused of not cooperating with the investigation process.

There were allegations that the BJP while in power had “fixed” the polls in collusion with the 'Jogis'. The then Congress candidate Manturam Pawar had abruptly withdrawn his name from the by-election and the BJP won the polls. In the given Antagarh tape scam, there were conversations purportedly heard on a deal to fix the by-elections. Then Pawar was allegedly given Rs 7 crore to withdraw from the fray.

