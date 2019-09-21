Home Nation

Army to brainstorm on September 25 how to use Artificial Intelligence to become more lethal

The seminar will be attended by academics, research scholars, industry people and officers from Army, Navy, Air Force and DRDO.

Published: 21st September 2019 02:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2019 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Army

Indian Army (Photo | PTI)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian Army is readying to fill the existing gap in adoption of the new-age technology of Artificial Intelligence. A first of its kind seminar on Artificial Intelligence is being held in Hisar, Haryana.

“The Army has planned to hold a two-day brainstorming seminar on Artificial Intelligence and its use in mechanised warfare on September 25 at Hisar,” said Colonel Aman Anand, PRO of Indian Army.

Talking about the aim behind this exercise, Colonel Anand said, “To be more accurate, more efficient and use our main resource, ‘the foot soldier’, more potently and effectively, we need to harness the AI in our platforms as well as our procedures.”

Group Captain Ajey Lele, a Senior Fellow at the Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses, said, “It is a learning phase and everyone is doing open talking to understand from the strategic perspective where global technology is heading for and where we stand.”

Lieutenant General Alok Kler, South Western Army Commander,  said, “We will be discussing the concept of AI and disruptive technologies and how can it help us become more effective and more lethal. We are trying to link it to mechanised warfare.”

Domain experts to attend

The seminar on AI, the first in connection with military field formation, is being organised by the South Western Command ‘Sapta Shakti’, and will also be attended by domain experts from academia and the industry.

