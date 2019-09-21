Home Nation

As farmers lay siege at Delhi doorsteps, Priyanka Gandhi asks BJP why are they not being let in

Farmers, on their way from Uttar Pradesh to Kisan Ghat in Delhi on Saturday demanding pending sugarcane dues, loan waivers and cheap electricity, among others, were stopped.

Published: 21st September 2019 04:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2019 04:58 PM   |  A+A-

Priyanka Gandhi

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Amid farmers blocking various entry points to Delhi from Uttar Pradesh side since early hours, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday asked the BJP why are they preventing peasants from coming to Delhi to raise their demands.

ALSO READ| Confidence of investors shaken but Modi government refuses to acknowledge truth: Priyanka on economy

"What is the reason that farmers are being prevented from coming to Delhi and raising their demands? The BJP government, in its campaigns, talks about welfare of farmers. But when farmers of Uttar Pradesh say they want sugarcane arrears, loan waiver and cut in electricity prices, why are they not allowed to speak?" she said in a tweet.

Priyanaka Gandhi was referring to farmers on their way from Uttar Pradesh to Kisan Ghat in Delhi on Saturday demanding pending sugarcane dues, loan waivers and cheap electricity, among others.

ALSO READ| Priyanka Gandhi continues to question government policies amid economic slowdown

They, however, have been stopped at various entry points of Delhi at its borders with UP, leading the agitating farmers to lay siege at those points, throwing the traffic on eastern borders of the national capital out of gear. The farmers, protesting under the banner of Bharatiya Kisan Sangathan (BKS), had started their march from Saharanpur on September 11.

On their way to Kisan Ghat, the memorial of former prime minister and farmers' leader Chaudhary Charan Singh, in the national capital, they have been stopped at various entry points to Delhi, including UP Gate near Indiarapuram and Maharajpur police post near Anand Vihar. The farmers have also demanded implementation of the Swaminathan Committee's recommendations.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Swaminathan Committee Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Bharatiya Kisan Sangathan Farmers protest Delhi
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrababu Naidu is playing dirty politics and not vacating illegal house: YSRCP MLA
A large group of farmers from various parts of Uttar Pradesh started their march from Noida, towards Kisan Ghat. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
UP farmers demand loan waiver, march to Kisan ghat in Delhi
Gallery
Throughout the world Friday, young people banded together to demand that world leaders headed to a United Nations summit in New York step up their efforts to combat climate change. IN PIC: A scene from the protest organised in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Youth worldwide call for action on climate change, here's how India responded
Here is the list of 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada.
Vijay's Kushi to Ajith's Varalaru: 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada - Part 1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp