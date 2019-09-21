Home Nation

Collegium bows to government, recommends Justice Akil Kureshi as Chief Justice of Tripura HC

In May, the Collegium had recommended that Justice Kureshi be appointed as Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Published: 21st September 2019 02:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2019 11:20 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In arguably a first-of-its-kind decision by the Supreme Court Collegium, Justice Akil Kureshi, who was initially tipped to take over as the Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court, has now been recommended as Chief Justice of Tripura High Court.

This after the Centre objected to collegium’s decision.

The resolution, dated September 5, which was made public on Friday, stated, “The communication and material received from the Department of Justice have been placed before this Collegium. On reconsideration, the Collegium resolves to reiterate its earlier recommendation dated May 10, 2019 with the modification that Justice AA Kureshi be appointed as Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court.”

In May, the Collegium had recommended that Justice Kureshi be appointed as Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Several other recommendations made by the Collegium since were approved by the Centre, with the exception of the one of Justice Akil Kureshi.

Moreover, the Gujarat High Court Advocates Association had also filed a petition in Supreme Court taking objection to the central government’s reluctance to appoint Justice Akil Kureshi as Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court.

The petition highlighted that 18 other additional judges of different High Courts have been appointed after May 10.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Supreme Court Justice Akil Kureshi Madhya Pradesh High Court Tripura High Court
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrababu Naidu is playing dirty politics and not vacating illegal house: YSRCP MLA
A large group of farmers from various parts of Uttar Pradesh started their march from Noida, towards Kisan Ghat. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
UP farmers demand loan waiver, march to Kisan ghat in Delhi
Gallery
Throughout the world Friday, young people banded together to demand that world leaders headed to a United Nations summit in New York step up their efforts to combat climate change. IN PIC: A scene from the protest organised in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Youth worldwide call for action on climate change, here's how India responded
Here is the list of 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada.
Vijay's Kushi to Ajith's Varalaru: 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada - Part 1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp