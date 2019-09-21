Collegium bows to government, recommends Justice Akil Kureshi as Chief Justice of Tripura HC

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In arguably a first-of-its-kind decision by the Supreme Court Collegium, Justice Akil Kureshi, who was initially tipped to take over as the Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court, has now been recommended as Chief Justice of Tripura High Court.

This after the Centre objected to collegium’s decision.

The resolution, dated September 5, which was made public on Friday, stated, “The communication and material received from the Department of Justice have been placed before this Collegium. On reconsideration, the Collegium resolves to reiterate its earlier recommendation dated May 10, 2019 with the modification that Justice AA Kureshi be appointed as Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court.”

In May, the Collegium had recommended that Justice Kureshi be appointed as Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Several other recommendations made by the Collegium since were approved by the Centre, with the exception of the one of Justice Akil Kureshi.

Moreover, the Gujarat High Court Advocates Association had also filed a petition in Supreme Court taking objection to the central government’s reluctance to appoint Justice Akil Kureshi as Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court.

The petition highlighted that 18 other additional judges of different High Courts have been appointed after May 10.