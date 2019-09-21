Election Commission to announce poll dates for Maharashtra and Haryana Saturday
While the term of 288-member Maharashtra assembly ends on November 9, that of the 90-member Haryana assembly expires on November 2.
Published: 21st September 2019 08:41 AM | Last Updated: 21st September 2019 08:41 AM
NEW DELHI: The Election Commission is set to announce dates of assembly polls in Maharashtra and Haryana on Saturday.
The poll panel has convened a press conference this noon.
