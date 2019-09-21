Guwahati diary: NRC funds under scanner

Prasanta Mazumdar By

NRC funds under scanner

A Guwahati-based NGO ‘Assam Public Works’ (APW) has demanded a probe by the CBI into utilisation of funds allocated to the authorities of National Register of Citizens (NRC) by the Centre for updating the citizenship document. Stating that over J1,600 crore was allocated, the APW urged the Centre to publish the figures of allocation. “The amount spent should have been audited. As time goes by, the information would be manipulated. So, the Central government, under its ‘Na Khaunga, Na Khane Dunga’ (zero tolerance on graft) policy, should properly verify this matter. The APW was the first to move the Supreme Court seeking updation of the NRC in Assam.

Mistaken identity turns fatal

A gang of five unidentified gunmen shot dead an employee of a commercial establishment, dealing in iron and steel materials in Guwahati, after mistaking him as its owner. The assailants had come searching for Jagadamba Iron and Steel Industries Pvt Ltd owner, Shyam (Sharma). When the victim, who hailed from Rajasthan, said he was Shyam (Sundar Ratawa), they fired at him from point blank range. He succumbed to his injuries soon after at a hospital. The police accessed CCTV footage from near the site. However, none of the accused could be arrested so far. The owner of the shop said he did not have any personal or business rival with anyone.

City to host trade fair

Come September 27, the residents will be able to buy exotic items in the city, thanks to 26th edition of International Guwahati Trade Fair. Organised by the Industries and Trade Fair Association of Assam at Maniram Dewan Trade Centre, the fair will conclude on October 14. The organisers have roped in popular Assamese theatre and film personality Barsha Rani Bishoya as the brand ambassador. Some business houses from Thailand and Bangladesh will put up stalls at the event. Some others from other countries are also likely to participate. The highlights of the expo will be a fashion show and a cooking contest.

Chandrapur erupts over waste facility plan

The residents of Chandrapur, a locality on the outskirts of Guwahati, are up in arms with Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) as the civic authority has decided to shift a waste dumping facility there. They met District Magistrate, Biswajit Pegu,and lodged their protest. Guwahati generates around 500 tonnes of waste every day which is dumped at West Boragaon. However, as the rubbish threatens natural habitations at ‘Deepor Beel’, the National Green Tribunal recently ordered GMC to shift the dumping ground elsewhere.

