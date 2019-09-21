Kathua case: Two overground workers of JeM module held in south Kashmir

Home Nation

JAMMU: Police conducted raids at several places in south Kashmir's Pulwama district and apprehended two overground workers of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) on the basis of leads provided by three arrested terrorists of the outfit in Kathua earlier, officials said on Friday.

The arrested OGWs include the owner of the intercepted truck, which was ferrying terrorists and AK-type rifles to Kashmir from Punjab, in Kathua district Thursday last, they said.

"We have arrested two supporters of JeM terrorists from Pulwama. They include truck owner Suhil Ahmed Latoo of Gulshanabad, Pulwama, and Bashir Amhed Lone of Rajpura, Pulwama," a senior police officer told PTI.

The duo has been taken on remand.

They are being interrogated to know about the JeM module and its activities, he said.

The officer said more arrests are likely to take place in the case.

Last Thursday, the truck loaded with cardboard material was intercepted during checking on the Jammu-Pathankot highway.

Three terrorists, who were travelling on the truck, were arrested and arms and ammunition, including four AK-56 rifles, two AK-47 rifles, six magazines and 180 rounds of ammunition, besides Rs 11,000 in cash, was seized, officials had said.

The police had intercepted the truck (registration number JK13E-2000) acting on specific inputs at Lakhanpur in Kathua, when it was on its way from Punjab to the Kashmir Valley.

All the terrorists belonged to the Valley, they had said, adding that the truck was owned by Latoo, and was being driven by Javaid Ahmed Dar.

The three terrorists were identified as -- Ubaid-ul-Islam and Sabeel Ahmad Baba, residents of Aghlar Kandi in Pulwama's Rajpora, and Jehangir Ahmad Parray, a resident of Pakherpora Charar-e-Sharief in Budgam.

They were illegally transporting arms and ammunition from Punjab to Kashmir to "disrupt peace in the Valley", the officials had said.

"Bashir was to receive the consignment of weapons," the officer said.

So far, six people have been arrested in the case, he said.

