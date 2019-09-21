Home Nation

Maharashtra polls: Whether BJP can translate advantage into clear majority is the key question

Congress is leaderless in the state and yet there are no signs of it shedding its old ways of factionalism and infighting, while NCP is worst hit with turncoats after the Lok Sabha polls.

Published: 21st September 2019 12:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2019 01:10 PM   |  A+A-

Thackeray_and_Fadnavis

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis with Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | File/ PTI)

By Abhijit Mulye
Express News Service

MUMBAI: With no visible change in the mood of people from the Lok Sabha elections, the biggest question on the way to assembly election is whether the BJP would be able to translate its advantage into numbers to gain an absolute majority in Maharashtra.

Congress is leaderless in the state and yet there are no signs of it shedding its old ways of factionalism and infighting. The party has taken a lead in finalizing candidates and all its senior leaders too are likely to be made to contest assembly seats.

While these measures may help elevate the mood of the cadres, that is unlikely to lead to any miracle for the party that could win only one Lok Sabha seat from the state.

The NCP is worst hit with turncoats after the Lok Sabha polls.

However, Sharad Pawar has started leading the battle from the front. The octogenarian leader is trying hard to develop new leadership at all the places where his satraps have deserted him.

In a way, the assembly election would be crucial for Pawar’s political life.

VOTING PERCENTAGE OF PROMINENT PARTIES
Party  2014  2009
BJP  27.81% 14.02%
Shiv Sena 19.35% 16.26%
Congress 17.95% 21.01%
NCP 17.24% 16.37%
MNS  3.15% 5.71%
PWP  1.01% 1.11%
AIMIM  0.93% 0.02%
CPM  0.39% 0.60%
SP  0.17%  0.74%
NOTA  0.91%  -

The party was able to maintain its tally of 4 in the Lok Sabha elections. But, it is unlikely to be able to do the same with its assembly tally of 41.

Adv Prakash Ambedkar’s Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) and Owisi’s AIMIM had given a good alternative to the people of the state during Lok Sabha polls.

However, the recent fissures within the alliance put up a question mark on its performance.

Raj Thackeray’s MNS was another non-playing partner of the opposition in Lok Sabha polls. However, the party is still undecided whether to contest the polls. The delay may cost the party dearly.

Shiv Sena is strong in Konkan as usual. Its policy of playing the opposition while being in power appears to have placed it distinctly different from the BJP. However, all the surveys of the mood of people have shown that it would gain the most if it ties the knot with the BJP.

2014 MAHARASHTRA ASSEMBLY RESULTS + BYE-POLLS
BJP  122 (-1)
Shiv Sena 63 (-1)
Independents 7
RSP 1
BVA  3 (-1)
MNS  1 (-1)
Congress  42 (- 9)
NCP  41 (- 11)
PWP  3
BBMS  1
CPM 1
SP  1  
AIMIM  2 (-1)

Party leadership too is aware of the fact and hence it wanted to get assurance for assembly before tying up with BJP before Lok Sabha polls. But, BJP didn’t get into the trap and both are now bargaining hard to have an upper hand.

BJP had won 122 assembly seats in 2014. This time the party wants to ensure that it crosses the halfway mark of 144.

The party may even decide to sever ties with the Shiv Sena to achieve the goal so that it won’t have to face embarrassment over crucial projects like the Greenfield refinery at Nanar or the Metro depot at Aarey dairy land.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maharashtra assembly elections Maharashtra polls BJP Shiv Sena congress NCP Maharashtra politics
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrababu Naidu is playing dirty politics and not vacating illegal house: YSRCP MLA
A large group of farmers from various parts of Uttar Pradesh started their march from Noida, towards Kisan Ghat. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
UP farmers demand loan waiver, march to Kisan ghat in Delhi
Gallery
Throughout the world Friday, young people banded together to demand that world leaders headed to a United Nations summit in New York step up their efforts to combat climate change. IN PIC: A scene from the protest organised in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Youth worldwide call for action on climate change, here's how India responded
Here is the list of 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada.
Vijay's Kushi to Ajith's Varalaru: 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada - Part 1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp