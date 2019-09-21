Home Nation

Movies on the go in more select trains in East Central Railway zone

In eight pairs of long-distance trains, as many as 220 coaches will support the service.

Published: 21st September 2019 02:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2019 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

Train,Railways

For representational purposes (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian Railways, in an attempt to provide a more enhanced passenger experience, has introduced ‘entertainment on demand’ facility in select trains in the East Central Railway zone.

Currently, the service is being provided free of cost in the Patna Rajdhani Express and the Sampoorna Kranti Express. Apart from these two trains, railway officials say that the service will be extended to six more trains.

Passengers can watch movies in trains on their devices directly.

The trains on which the facility will soon be available include the Patna Kota Express, Suvidha Express, Humsafar Express, Howrah Jan Shatabdi Express and Ranchi Jan Shatabdi Express.

Movies and other shows could be streamed on Vuliv Player, which is available on Google Playstore and Apple app store.

The Wi-Fi-based media server can connect up to 90 persons at a time.

The facility provides over 12,000 programmes and over 7,000 movies for passengers to choose from. In eight pairs of long-distance trains, as many as 220 coaches will support the service.

