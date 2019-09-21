Rape case against Swami Chinmayanand: Complainant denies hand in extorting BJP leader

Namita Bajpai By

LUCKNOW: SIT chief IG Naveen Arora confirmed that the three accused in an extortion case had confessed to their involvement in blackmailing and threatening Swami Chinmayanand with releasing his videos on social media if he would not pay them Rs 5 crore.

Arora said, “The phone call records of Swami Chinmayanand and the girl show that they both spoke to each more than 200 times all this long. He said that he was ashamed of what he had done.”

Meanwhile, reacting to the arrests in the extortion case, the complainant in the rape case denied her involvement in the extortion case.

She claimed that she is unaware if those, who had been helping her, were actually using her in extorting the money.

“I can’t say whether those who helped me in escaping from Shahjahanpur were actually saving me or using me. I have no connection with the extortion case,” she said adding that she believes that her name was being dragged to dilute her rape complaint.

“I am not happy with SIT probe into the rape case as they have charged Chinmayanand under IPC Section 376 C not 376,” said the girl.

The complainant had recorded her statement under Section 164 of CrPC pertaining to rape charges against the Swami on Monday.

On Wednesday, she had even threatened self-immolation if the SIT would not arrest Swami Chinmayanand.

The SIT had also examined the principals of the two-degree colleges run by Chinmayanand’s Ashram and also the friends and cousins of the complainants.

The SIT is supposed to submit its report to the Allahabad High Court on September 23 following the directives of the Supreme Court which had taken the suo motu cognisance of the case.

The apex court had heard the complainant and directed the UP government to set up an SIT.