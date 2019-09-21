Home Nation

Unpaid for four months, Raipur driver takes cash van home

A resident of Ashwani Nagar, had claimed that he was not paid his salary for the last four months owing to which he intentionally took away the cash van to his place.

Published: 21st September 2019 04:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2019 06:22 PM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000, cash,money

Image used for representational purpose only

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: A driver, enraged over the “non-payment of his salary" for the past four months, drove away a cash-van to his home in the state capital Raipur.

Pitambar Dewangan, employed as a driver by a private SIS Cisco Services to transport the cash from the bank currency chest to various bank ATMs, was upset as his plea to the company and even seeking help from the police didn’t yield any outcome.

According to the Raipur police, Dewangan, a resident of Ashwani Nagar, had claimed that he was not paid his salary for the last four months owing to which he intentionally took away the cash van to his place.

However, the company's official Mukesh Kumar who lodged a complaint at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Nagar police station about the missing cash van accused the driver of cash misappropriation after one of the banks cited a shortage of cash delivered to an  ATM. Following which his salary has been withheld, the official said.

The driver after taking away the cash-van called the officials informing them that he will return the vehicle only after he gets his due salary and later switched-off his mobile phone.

The van was traced from Dewangan's home through the installed GPS device and he was taken into custody.

Pitambhar claimed that he is passing through the serious financial crisis and his family is under debt.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
cash van unpaid driver SIS CIsco cash van driver
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrababu Naidu is playing dirty politics and not vacating illegal house: YSRCP MLA
A large group of farmers from various parts of Uttar Pradesh started their march from Noida, towards Kisan Ghat. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
UP farmers demand loan waiver, march to Kisan ghat in Delhi
Gallery
Throughout the world Friday, young people banded together to demand that world leaders headed to a United Nations summit in New York step up their efforts to combat climate change. IN PIC: A scene from the protest organised in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Youth worldwide call for action on climate change, here's how India responded
Here is the list of 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada.
Vijay's Kushi to Ajith's Varalaru: 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada - Part 1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp