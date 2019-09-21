Unpaid for four months, Raipur driver takes cash van home

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: A driver, enraged over the “non-payment of his salary" for the past four months, drove away a cash-van to his home in the state capital Raipur.

Pitambar Dewangan, employed as a driver by a private SIS Cisco Services to transport the cash from the bank currency chest to various bank ATMs, was upset as his plea to the company and even seeking help from the police didn’t yield any outcome.

According to the Raipur police, Dewangan, a resident of Ashwani Nagar, had claimed that he was not paid his salary for the last four months owing to which he intentionally took away the cash van to his place.

However, the company's official Mukesh Kumar who lodged a complaint at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Nagar police station about the missing cash van accused the driver of cash misappropriation after one of the banks cited a shortage of cash delivered to an ATM. Following which his salary has been withheld, the official said.

The driver after taking away the cash-van called the officials informing them that he will return the vehicle only after he gets his due salary and later switched-off his mobile phone.

The van was traced from Dewangan's home through the installed GPS device and he was taken into custody.

Pitambhar claimed that he is passing through the serious financial crisis and his family is under debt.