Woman dies after roof collapses in Punjab, husband and son injured

Published: 21st September 2019 03:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2019 03:31 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

PHAGWARA: A 23-year-old woman was killed while her husband and son were injured after the roof of their rented accommodation collapsed early Saturday morning in Bhagatpura locality here when they were asleep, police said.

Rekha Devi Tiwari died on the spot. Her husband Brijesh Kumar Tiwari (30) and son Shobhit Tiwari (7) suffered serious injuries and were admitted to the Civil Hospital here, officials said. The incident took place at 4:30 am.

Sources said that the rented accommodation, a room, was dilapidated and rains had further weakened the structure. Brijesh, who fractured a leg, was later referred to the Jalandhar hospital as his condition was critical.

This was confirmed by Senior Medical Officer, Civil Hospital, Kamal Kishore. Phagwara DSP Surinder Chand said the family hailed from Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh. The sources said the landlord had asked the family to vacate the room as it was in a dilapidated condition and had also offered them another accommodation.

The condition of the room deteriorated after the recent heavy rains, they said, adding that the family had told the landlord that the alternative being offered by him was too small to house three people.

