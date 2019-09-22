Home Nation

Article 370 was a cancer that left Kashmir bleeding: Rajnath Singh

The Defence Minister said that three-fourth of the population of J&K had been clamouring for the abrogation of Article 370.

Published: 22nd September 2019 03:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2019 07:39 PM   |  A+A-

Rajnath Singh

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaking at an awareness meet in Patna on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Terming Article 370 as a 'cancerous wound' in the Constitution that had left Kashmir bleeding, Union Defence Minister on Sunday said that its removal from the Valley was the dream of each and every Indian for the last 69 years. 

Addressing a public awareness meeting organised by BJP on the abrogation of Article 370 from J&K, Singh said this dream was turned into reality because of PM Narendra Modi and his genuine concern to develop the paradise on earth. 

"A new hope has risen in the entire J&K as well as India and Ladakh with the removal of Article 370.  We will ensure rapid and time-bound developments and have already implemented nearly 116 laws including those for the differently-abled," he said adding that the BJP does not do politics for forming the government only, but also developing the country. 

The Defence Minister said that three-fourth of the population of J&K had been clamouring for the abrogation of Article 370. Attacking neighbouring Pakistan for sponsoring terror in the Valley, he said, "Let Pakistan send any number of terrorists. We will not let them return alive.”

Cautioning Pakistan vehemently, he said it should never repeat mistakes of 1965 and 1971, otherwise, it will have to face unimaginable consequences.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajnath Singh Article 370 article 370 abrogation
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
'Game of Thrones' resurrected the Iron Throne at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, ruling as top drama on a night of surprises in which Billy Porter and Jharrel Jerome made history and the comedy series 'Fleabag' led a British invasion, winning the most number of Emmys. Take a look at all the winning moments from television's big night! (Photos | AP)
Emmys 2019 in photos: 'Fleabag' stages surprise takeover as 'Games of Thrones' takes final bow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp