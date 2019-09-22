Article 370 was a cancer that left Kashmir bleeding: Rajnath Singh

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Terming Article 370 as a 'cancerous wound' in the Constitution that had left Kashmir bleeding, Union Defence Minister on Sunday said that its removal from the Valley was the dream of each and every Indian for the last 69 years.

Addressing a public awareness meeting organised by BJP on the abrogation of Article 370 from J&K, Singh said this dream was turned into reality because of PM Narendra Modi and his genuine concern to develop the paradise on earth.

"A new hope has risen in the entire J&K as well as India and Ladakh with the removal of Article 370. We will ensure rapid and time-bound developments and have already implemented nearly 116 laws including those for the differently-abled," he said adding that the BJP does not do politics for forming the government only, but also developing the country.

The Defence Minister said that three-fourth of the population of J&K had been clamouring for the abrogation of Article 370. Attacking neighbouring Pakistan for sponsoring terror in the Valley, he said, "Let Pakistan send any number of terrorists. We will not let them return alive.”

Cautioning Pakistan vehemently, he said it should never repeat mistakes of 1965 and 1971, otherwise, it will have to face unimaginable consequences.

