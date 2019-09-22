As vegetable prices soar in Patna, thieves debark with 328 sacks of onion

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: With an unprecedented rise in the price of onion, more than 328 sacks of onions worth Rs 8 lakh were stolen late night on Saturday from a godown in Patna.

The rate of onion in Patna and other cities has skyrocketed to Rs 70 per kg since the last few weeks.

According to local police, miscreants’ committed the theft of onion with a truck and decamped with 328 sacks-containing 100 kg of onion in each sack.

The miscreants also looted cash Rs 1.73 lakh from a cash locker of the godown.

An FIR has been lodged by Dhiraj Kumar and his three other partners, who had kept the onion in storage in the godown, local police said.

The police have started investigation into this case and procured CCTV footage from adjoining areas.

The theft of onion had not only sent the entire local police into a tizzy but amazed them as to how they decamped with over 328 sacks clandestinely.