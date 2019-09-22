BJP's ideology of promoting 'Hindi, Hinduism and Hindustan' is dangerous: Shashi Tharoor 

By PTI

PUNE: On the row over a common language for India, Congress Lok Sabha MP from Kerala Shashi Tharoor said BJP's ideology of promoting 'Hindi, Hinduism and Hindustan' is "dangerous" for our country.

The MP from Thiruvananthapuram added that he was in favour of a three-language formula (promoting multilingual communicative abilities).

He was speaking at a session organised by the All India Professional Congress in Pune district of Maharashtra.

"We need to carry on the three-language formula," he said.

Amid a heated debate over his remark that Hindi should be a common language, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said he has never asked for imposition of Hindi over native languages in the country but advocated its use as the second language.

He criticised the ruling BJP over incidents of mob lynching, saying they are an "insult to Hinduism and Lord Ram".

"There is no difference among people (of different communities) living in Kerala. Then why it is happening in Maharashtra," he said.

Even Maratha warrior king Shivaji Maharaj had people from different communities under his rule. But he instructed everyone to respect each other, he said.

The BJP's idea of Hinduism is a "political ideology" and does not have any connection with Hinduism, the Congress leader said.