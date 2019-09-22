DMK, Congress to seek re-election from Vikravandi, Nanguneri in Tamil Nadu

By PTI

CHENNAI: DMK chief M K Stalin on Saturday said that his party would seek re-election from Vikravandi Assembly constituency and ally Congress, in Nanguneri segment.

Hours after the Election Commission announced bypolls to 64 Assembly seats, including two in Tamil Nadu, Stalin held a meeting with leaders of its ally, led by State unit president K S Alagiri at the DMK headquarters 'Anna Arivalayam' here.

Emerging after the discussions to finalise seat sharing, Stalin said it has been decided that DMK will contest from Vikravandi, and Congress in two seats of Nanguneri and Kamaraj Nagar in Puducherry.

Vikravandi and Nanguneri seats fell vacant in June and May this year respectively.

DMK's K Rathamani, who represented Vikravani died and Congress party's H Vasantha Kumar who was the Nanguneri MLA, resigned from his post in May following his election to the Lok Sabha from Kanyakumari constituency.

V Vaithilingam of Congress, who represented Kamaraj Nagar, resigned after he was elected to the Lok Sabha from the Union Territory.

Stalin said aspirants seeking to contest from Vikravandi could submit their applications on September 23 and a candidate would be announced the following day.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president Alagiri said applications from party workers would be solicited and a candidate would be announced following discussions.

Bypolls to 64 assembly seats and one Lok Sabha constituency spread across 18 states will be held on October 21 and the counting of votes will be on October 24, the Election Commission announced today.