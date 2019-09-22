Home Nation

DMK, Congress to seek re-election from Vikravandi, Nanguneri in Tamil Nadu

Bypolls to 64 assembly seats and one Lok Sabha constituency spread across 18 states will be held on October 21 and the counting of votes will be on October 24.

Published: 22nd September 2019 12:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2019 12:29 AM   |  A+A-

DMK chief MK Stalin

DMK chief MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: DMK chief M K Stalin on Saturday said that his party would seek re-election from Vikravandi Assembly constituency and ally Congress, in Nanguneri segment.

Hours after the Election Commission announced bypolls to 64 Assembly seats, including two in Tamil Nadu, Stalin held a meeting with leaders of its ally, led by State unit president K S Alagiri at the DMK headquarters 'Anna Arivalayam' here.

Emerging after the discussions to finalise seat sharing, Stalin said it has been decided that DMK will contest from Vikravandi, and Congress in two seats of Nanguneri and Kamaraj Nagar in Puducherry.

Vikravandi and Nanguneri seats fell vacant in June and May this year respectively.

DMK's K Rathamani, who represented Vikravani died and Congress party's H Vasantha Kumar who was the Nanguneri MLA, resigned from his post in May following his election to the Lok Sabha from Kanyakumari constituency.

V Vaithilingam of Congress, who represented Kamaraj Nagar, resigned after he was elected to the Lok Sabha from the Union Territory.

Stalin said aspirants seeking to contest from Vikravandi could submit their applications on September 23 and a candidate would be announced the following day.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president Alagiri said applications from party workers would be solicited and a candidate would be announced following discussions.

Bypolls to 64 assembly seats and one Lok Sabha constituency spread across 18 states will be held on October 21 and the counting of votes will be on October 24, the Election Commission announced today.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vikravandi Tamil Nadu bypolls
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrababu Naidu is playing dirty politics and not vacating illegal house: YSRCP MLA
A large group of farmers from various parts of Uttar Pradesh started their march from Noida, towards Kisan Ghat. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
UP farmers demand loan waiver, march to Kisan ghat in Delhi
Gallery
Throughout the world Friday, young people banded together to demand that world leaders headed to a United Nations summit in New York step up their efforts to combat climate change. IN PIC: A scene from the protest organised in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Youth worldwide call for action on climate change, here's how India responded
Here is the list of 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada.
Vijay's Kushi to Ajith's Varalaru: 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada - Part 1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp