Draft education policy based on access, equity, quality: Union HRD Minister

Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' also said the draft policy aims towards an education system built on the basis of quality and equity for building an equitable, just and humane society.

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Draft National Education Policy-2019 is built on the pillars of access, equity, quality, accountability and affordability, Human Resource Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said on Saturday and called for a participative process of decision-making in education which enhances the federal structure of polity.

The minister, who chaired a special meeting of the Central Advisory Board of Education (CABE) held here, said that the draft policy aims towards an education system built on the basis of quality and equity for building an equitable, just and humane society.

"Several reforms measures have been proposed in the Draft NEP 2019 so that all students have equitable access to quality education across the country," he said.

The minister said that the government recognised the need for a New Education Policy to meet the changing dynamics with regard to quality education, innovation and research while aiming to make India a knowledge superpower by equipping its students with the necessary skills and knowledge.

He said the process of formulating a National Education Policy was started in 2015.

Twenty-six education ministers from states and Union Territories and senior officials attended the meeting

Pokhriyal said the National Policy on Education 1986, which was modified in 1992, required changes to meet the contemporary and futuristic needs of our large youth population.

He said the new policy is being brought out after more than three decades and the draft policy was submitted by the committee headed by Dr K Kasturirangan on May 31.

Those present in the meeting included Culture and Tourism Minister Prahlad Singh Patel, Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, and Minister of State for Human Resource Development Sanjay Dhotre.

Pokhriyal said the Central government, state governments, academics, autonomous institutions, private sector, and all other stakeholders need to work together towards the common goal of empowering children and youth of India through education.

