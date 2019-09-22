Home Nation

Fishermen asked to stay on land as depression off Gujarat coast likely to turn into cyclonic storm

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: A depression formed over east-central and north-east Arabian Sea was now around 170 kilometres west-southwest off Veraval in Gujarat, the India Meteorological Department said on Sunday.

It is likely to intensify into a deep depression and subsequently convert into a cyclonic storm in 24 hours and move west-northwest towards Oman coast over the next 72 hours, the IMD added.

The cyclonic storm will cause light to moderate rains in several places in the Saurashtra-Kutch region of Gujarat, and heavy rainfall in isolated places in the coastal districts during the next 24 hours, the IMD informed.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the east-central and adjoining north-east Arabian Sea along and off Gujarat coast during next 48 hours as the condition of the sea would be very rough with winds with speeds of 45-55 kmph to 65 kmph, the IMD informed.

The depression over east-central and adjoining north- east Arabian sea off Gujarat coast moved west-northwest with a speed of 15 kilometres per hour and lay centred, at 11:30 am on Sunday, around 170 km west-southwest of Veraval in Gujarat, 570 km south-southeast of Karachi in Pakistan, and 1170 km east-southeast of Muscat in Oman, the IMD said.

"It is very likely to intensify further into a deep depression during next 12 hours and into a cyclonic storm during subsequent 24 hours.

It is very likely to move west- northwestwards towards Oman coast during next 72 hours," it said.

 

