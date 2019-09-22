Home Nation

HCL founder Shiv Nadar to be chief guest at RSS' Vijayadashmi event 

The event, an annual affair, is keenly watched by political observers as the speech by the RSS chief tends to lay down the agenda for it as well as outfits affiliated to the Sangh for the year ahead.

Published: 22nd September 2019 05:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2019 05:19 PM

HCL Corporation Chairman cum Founder Shiv Nadar (File | PTI)

By PTI

NAGPUR: HCL founder-chairman and Padma Bhushan awardee Shiv Nadar will be the chief guest at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's 'Vijayadashmi' function here in Maharashtra on October 8, an RSS functionary said on Sunday.

"HCL founder-chairman Shiv Nadar will be the chief guest at the Vijayadashmi (Dussehra) function on October 8 at the RSS headquarters here," Sangh's Nagpur Mahanagar Sanghchalak Rajesh Loya said.

The RSS was founded by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar here on the Vijayadashmi Day in 1925.

Last year, Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi was the chief guest at the Vijayadashmi function of the RSS.

