Health of detenues being monitored on regular basis: J&K DGP

Published: 22nd September 2019 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2019 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

An Indian soldier patrols a curfewed street in Kashmir.

An Indian soldier patrols a curfewed street in Kashmir. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR/JAMMU: Director General of Police, Prisons, V K Singh on Saturday said the health of detenues is being monitored on a "regular basis" and they are under the supervision of specialists.

The DGP said that the state government, with a view to maintain peace and harmony, has taken certain preventive measures including detention of some persons under the provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act, 1978.

"The detaining authority before detaining a person under the preventive detention law intimates him the grounds of detention," Singh said in a press release.

In cases where the detenue is required to be shifted outside the state on some grounds including inputs from the security agencies, all the procedures and the laws related to shifting are complied with, he added.

Furthermore, he said "in jails outside the state, where the detenues have been shifted, the diet is being provided to all the detenues as per the relevant provisions of the applicable jail manual".

"The detenues' health is being monitored on regular basis and in case(s) of health issues; the detenues are provided proper medication under the supervision of a specialist," Singh said.

"The relatives, who intent to visit the detenues are allowed to meet them in accordance with the relevant provisions of the jail manual. To facilitate the visitation. The prison authorities can be contacted during office hours," he added.

Public Safety Act Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act Article 370 Kashmir Situation
