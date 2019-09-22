Home Nation

Jadavpur University students file complaint against Babul Supriyo

The complaint named Supriyo as the "prime accused" and also identified five other ABVP members.

Published: 22nd September 2019 09:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2019 09:00 PM   |  A+A-

BabulSupriyo-Jadavpur_University-Heckled

Union Minister Babul Supriyo talks to agitating students of Jadavpur University. The BJP leader alleged they heckled him when he came to campus for an ABVP event on 19 September 2019. (Photo | Sayantan Ghosh, EPS)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The Arts Faculty Students Union (AFSU) of Jadavpur University has filed a police complaint against Union minister Babul Supriyo, accusing him of misconduct during the ruckus at the varsity on Thursday.

The Left-leaning AFSU also lodged a complaint against five members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) for assaulting students, including women, and vandalising university property.

"Various incidents had taken place after the Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change (Babul Supriyo) came to the JU campus in an event organised by ABVP, prompted by ABVP members," the AFSU said in its complaint on Saturday.

The complaint named Supriyo as the "prime accused" and also identified five other ABVP members. An officer of Jadavpur Police station confirmed the receipt of the complaint.

READ| Campus can't be governed with police help: Jadavpur University on ABVP vandalism

Alleging that the minister and his bodyguards had misbehaved with students on Thursday, it read, "A file of loaded magazine was found on the site of the event, which created unnecessary panic among the students, disrupting the campus life".

Surpriyo could not be reached for comments despite repeated attempts.

The AFSU complaint also said that ABVP members "created a ruckus, burnt and destroyed campus property, threw acid bulbs, burnt tyres and pelted stones at the students and beat them up with sticks".

The student union was referring to the incident when agitated ABVP supporters assembled outside one of the main gates of the varsity on Thursday evening, after Supriyo was confined in the campus for over five hours.

The ABVP members then barged into the campus and allegedly went on a rampage in the union room and arts building.

"Babul Supriyo being the prime accused, some other ABVP members recognised by us until now are," the complaint said.

Asked to comment on the action of AFSU, BJP leader Mukul Roy told PTI, "This is the present scenario in West Bengal, where a union minister, who has been assaulted by students of a university for attending a function at the institute, is named in a police complaint by those who had attacked him without any provocation".

He alleged that the police was not taking any action against those involved in the "attack on Supriyo," and instead accepting their complaint.

"We will take appropriate legal action," Roy said.

BJP leader Agnimitra Paul on Friday had filed a complaint at Jadavpur police station against some students, but did not name anyone.

In her complaint, Paul had said she was with Supriyo when "a section of a rowdy crowd" blocked their way and physically abused her when they were heading to participate as speakers in a "social and apolitical programme" organised at KP memorial hall in the campus.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Babul Supriyo Jadavpur University
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
'Game of Thrones' resurrected the Iron Throne at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, ruling as top drama on a night of surprises in which Billy Porter and Jharrel Jerome made history and the comedy series 'Fleabag' led a British invasion, winning the most number of Emmys. Take a look at all the winning moments from television's big night! (Photos | AP)
Emmys 2019 in photos: 'Fleabag' stages surprise takeover as 'Games of Thrones' takes final bow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp