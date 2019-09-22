Home Nation

Jharkhand ATS arrests wanted Al-Qaeda terrorist from Jamshedpur

Kalimuddin is AQIS in-charge of Eastern India whose basic responsibility was to encourage people for ‘jihad’ and recruit youths for the same after identifying individuals having 'a suitable mindset.'

Al-Qaeda terrorist Mohammad Kalimuddin Mujahiri arrested by Anti Terrorist Squad ATS from Azad Nagar in Jamshedpur district being taken to a press conference in Ranchi Sunday. (Photo | PTI)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: In a major breakthrough, the Jharkhand Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested Mohammed Kalimuddin Mujahiri a wanted member of the banned 'Al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent' from Jamshedpur.

According to the police, Kalimuddin has been a close associate of  Abdul Rahman Katki, who was arrested in 2016 from a Cuttack madrassa where 70 boys from Jharkhand studied.

ATS SP A Vijaya Laxmi said that Kalimuddin is AQIS in-charge of Eastern India whose basic responsibility was to encourage people for ‘jihad’ and recruit youths for the same after identifying individuals having 'a suitable mindset.'

Those found fit for the job were sent further for re-grooming to Al-Qaeda and Indian Mujahideen training camps in Pakistan.

“On a tip-off received from the sources, Mohammed Kalimuddin Mujahiri, a close associate of AQIS terrorists Abdul Rahman Katki and Md Abdul Sami, was arrested from Jamshedpur on Saturday by the ATS. Kalimuddin had been absconding for the last three years by changing locations,” said the SP. 

FIR against Kalimuddin at Bishtupur Police Station under sections Arms Act, CLA Act and UAPA Act was lodged on January 25, 2016, she said.

“Kalimuddin during interrogation, also revealed that he has recruited several people after inspiring them for jihad, out of which some are in jail while some are getting trained in foreign countries,” said Vijaya Laxmi. 

This AQIS terrorist basically worked as a maulana at a local madarssa in Jamshedpur, she said.

She further added that Kalimuddin has travelled to several foreign countries like Saudi Arabia, Africa and Bangladesh. Kalimuddin has revealed some vital information related to the terrorist organizations which are being cross-checked.

