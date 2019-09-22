Jharkhand court awards death sentence to man for rape, murder of four-year-old

By PTI

GIRIDIH (Jharkhand): A special POCSO court in Giridih has awarded death sentence to a man for raping and killing a four-year-old girl while sentencing his father for life in the case.

The POCSO court of Rambabu Gupta on Saturday awarded capital punishment to 27-year-old Ramchandra Thakur and life sentence to his father Madhu Thakur under different sections of the POCSO Act and the IPC.

The order was passed by the court through video conferencing.

In the recent amendments to the POCSO Act, death sentence is awarded to people raping girls, who are under 12 years of age.

The police, while investigating the case found that Thakur, a resident of Parsan village raped the minor on March 26 last year. Thakur, the victim's neighbour, strangulated her to death and dumped the body in a field.