Man held for extorting money using UP minister's name

An unknown person impersonating himself as the minister's staff used to call officials and direct them to carry out works immediately.

Published: 22nd September 2019 05:39 PM

extortion

The woman in the gang used to address herself as the minister over the phone to the officials.

By IANS

PRAYAGRAJ: The Uttar Pradesh police has busted a syndicate who were involved in extorting money in the name of a woman minister from Yogi Adityanath's cabinet, and arrested one Ashok Kumar Pandey (40) in connection with the case.

According to the police, the arrest was made following a complaint made by the secretary of the woman minister on Saturday. However, soon after the arrest, the accused claimed himself to be a 'leader' of the ruling party.

One of the members of the gang, who is a woman, is still on the run, the police added.

While speaking to IANS, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Prayagraj, Satyarth Anirudh Pankaj said: "Based on the complaint lodged by Sumit Singh, who is working with Minister of State for Women and Child Welfare Swati Singh, the arrest was made."

The SSP further added, "For quite some time, an unknown person impersonating himself as the minister's staff used to call officials and direct them to carry out works immediately. Not only that, the woman in the gang used to address herself as the minister over the phone to the officials."

On suspicion, a criminal case was filed by Sumit Singh at the Civil Lines Police Station in Prayagraj.

"The suspected accused Ashok Kumar Pandey is being taken into custody. He has made some more sensational revelations. Since the investigation is still on, it will not be correct to disclose more facts in such a situation", the police said.

When asked about the woman involved in the gang, the SSP said, "a lot of information has been gathered about her. The police are very close to the suspected woman. Raids are being conducted to nab the accused."

Further investigation is on, the police added.

