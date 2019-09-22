NSUI seeks reconsideration of new Motor Vehicles Act

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: The youth wing of Congress party National Students' Union of India (NSUI) has sought a reconsideration of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act 2019 claiming the new regulations are inconvenient.

They added that the Act adds to more disadvantages than the benefits ascribed to it.

Opposing the amended provision of the new traffic rules, the national secretary of the NSUI Gulzeb Ahmed in Raipur stated that the given act should have been implementing after undertaking an appropriate study of the ground reality.

"Such obstinate approach on enforcing the Act by the Centre does not augur well for the people. The assertions given by the Centre while implementing the Act that it will be beneficial for the citizens and for their welfare, but the outcome doesn’t seems to be promising as the resentment are brewing against the new regulations across the country," the NSUI leader asserted.

Citing an example of an auto-rickshaw driver, the NSUI leader asked that if the person who earns Rs 300 daily ends up paying penalty of Rs 1000, how will he bear the responsibility of his family.

The BJP-ruled states like Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh are yet to completely comply with the new Act, which suggests that there are differences between them, he said.

He further added that there is a need to appeal the masses to abide by traffic rules rather than imposing it through hefty penalties.