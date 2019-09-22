PM Modi deserves respect when he represents India abroad: Shashi Tharoor 

By PTI

PUNE: Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, who is a strong critic of the NDA government, on Sunday said though people have the right to question Prime Minister Modi when he is in the country, he deserves respect during foreign visits.

He was speaking at a session organised by the All India Professional Congress in Pune district of Maharashtra.

"The prime minister deserves respect in foreign countries as (there) he is a representative of our nation. But when he is in India, we have the right to ask him questions," Tharoor said.