Probe team focuses on 200 phone numbers in Madhya Pradesh honey trap bust

Informed sources forming part of the ongoing probe confided that most of these phone numbers could belong to rich and influential persons.

Published: 22nd September 2019 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2019 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHOPAL:  Dedicated teams of Madhya Pradesh Police in Bhopal and Indore, including the crime branch and the state counter intelligence (CI) cell probing the recently busted alleged high-profile honey trapping racket have a gargantuan task in hand - to zero in on around 200 phone numbers with which the racket operatives were in regular contact.

Informed sources forming part of the ongoing probe confided to this newspaper that most of these phone numbers could belong to rich and influential persons, particularly big businessmen and builders, besides some senior bureaucrats and cops, as also some key politicians in the state.

And the contacts of the women arrested recently for being part of the alleged racket are not merely confined to MP, but also extends to some adjoining states. There is a strong possibility of one of the women, with political links in MP, as being close to a powerful politician of Maharashtra’s Marathwada region.

The ongoing probe has also revealed that the Maharashtra politician could have helped the NGO, run by the woman, in getting works pertaining to skill development from the government in the western state.
The woman is believed to have established links with the Maharashtra politician with the help of an ex-MP minister.

It is learned that the same woman who also runs a factory in Bhopal had managed to get contracts to supply inputs to some key central public sector undertakings with the help of her contacts in MP. Two other women arrested in the case had managed to get works from different government departments in the state.

Players behind the honey trap

The operatives of the honey trap racket were in direct contact with 200 phone numbers

Influential persons behind it?

Sources have said that these phone numbers could belong to rich and influential persons, especially big businessman, builders and even politicians

Network spread wide

Contacts of the women recently arrested isn’t just confined to MP, but extends to other states as well

Political link suspected

One of the women, who has key political links in MP,  could be  close to a politician in Maharashtra’s Marathwada.

