Rape case against Chinmayanand: Shahjahanpur law student may also be arrested, say sources

By IANS

LUCKNOW: The law student who had accused the now-jailed senior BJP leader Chinmayanand of rape and blackmail, could also be arrested soon, according to Special Investigation Team (SIT) sources.

The sources said that the student has been involved in the extortion call made to Chinmayanand by her male companion, Sanjay Singh, and two cousins, Sachin Sengar and Vikram, and is named as one of the accused in the case.

The three men were arrested hours after Chinmayanand was taken into custody on Friday and sent to jail.

The sources added that the SIT was likely to inform the Supreme Court before arresting the student since all investigations have been ordered by the apex court.

"She has been actively involved in the extortion case and we are keeping an eye on her. We will take action at the appropriate time," an SIT official said.

The law student, who is enrolled in a postgraduate course at one of the colleges run by Chinmayanand's organisation, had levelled allegations of rape and physically exploitation against the former Union minister.

She claimed that the ordeal went on for a year.