Home Nation

Shivraj has no right to visit Mandsaur after firing bullets at farmers: MP Minister

PWD Minister Sajjan Singh Verma's remark comes a few days after Chouhan visited flood-hit Neemuch and Mandsaur districts.

Published: 22nd September 2019 12:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2019 12:47 PM   |  A+A-

Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (File | PTI)

By ANI

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh cabinet minister Sajjan Singh Verma on Saturday said that senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan has no right to visit flood-affected Mandsaur district since he had shed "crocodile tears" after firing bullets at the farmers while serving as the chief minister of the state in 2017.

Verma, a Minister for Public Works Department (PWD) in Kamal Nath-led Madhya Pradesh government, said, "Shivraj Singh does not have the right to go to the land of Mandsaur. After firing bullets at the farmers, he has once gone there to shed crocodile tears while being the chief minister of the state."

The PWD Minister's remark comes a few days after Chouhan visited flood-hit Neemuch and Mandsaur districts.

On being asked about state government's providing relief amount to farmers, Verma said, "We will give money to farmers on our own as we knew that the central government will not help us. Also, the Kamal Nath government is capable enough to protect state farmers."

Verma also spoke about BJP leader Bhupender Singh's demand seeking resignation of Congress government in Madhya Pradesh.

"Bhupendra Singh should make his 28 MPs resign. Are BJP's 28 MPs impotent? Can't they bring money to this state by putting pressure on Narendra Modi? If you cannot bring money for the state development then you should resign," he said.

In 2017, Mandsaur witnessed a massive protest as farmers demanded loan waivers and better prices for their produce. The agitation led to the loss of lives of several farmers, drawing criticism from political parties.

The situation forced the district officials to impose Section 144 and restricted prominent personalities from visiting the violence-hit district.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sajjan Singh Verma BJP Shivraj Singh Chouhan Congress
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
'Game of Thrones' resurrected the Iron Throne at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, ruling as top drama on a night of surprises in which Billy Porter and Jharrel Jerome made history and the comedy series 'Fleabag' led a British invasion, winning the most number of Emmys. Take a look at all the winning moments from television's big night! (Photos | AP)
Emmys 2019 in photos: 'Fleabag' stages surprise takeover as 'Games of Thrones' takes final bow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp