Home Nation

Barmer racing accident: Collector, SP removed, FIR registered against Gill

They have been put under ‘awaiting posting orders’, according to a release issued here. 

Published: 23rd September 2019 04:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2019 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan government on Sunday shunted out the Barmer collector and the superintendent of police, and ordered an inquiry after three persons were killed in an accident during a National Rally Championship race.

They have been put under ‘awaiting posting orders’, according to a release issued here. 

Arjuna awardee Gaurav Gill and his navigator have been booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder for the deaths of three people of a family after his car smashed into a motorbike on Saturday in the district. 

The accident took place during the car-racing event on Saturday morning in Samdari-Balotra area of Rajasthan. 

A police official said companies involved in the event — Maxperience, Mahindra, JK Tyres, MRF Tyres and the Federation of Motor Sports Club of India — have also been named in the FIR.

Additional Superintendent of Police Khinv Singh said an FIR was lodged at Samdari police station at 2 am on Sunday on a complaint by Rahul, the elder son of the deceased.

In his FIR, Rahul claims that his parents were standing along the road with the motorcycle, talking to his younger brother, when Gill’s car hit them and two other cars coming from behind also crushed them.

Meanwhile, the bodies of Narendra Kumar, his wife Pushpa Devi and son Jitendra are still lying at the spot as villagers and family members demanded compensation, a government job to a kin and the arrest of the accused. Local police said they had no updates on the whereabouts of Gill.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
Lionel Messi won the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award with Megan Rapinoe bagging the women's prize to cap a historic year for the United States' World Cup icon. Take a look at all the winners! (Photo | AP)
The best FIFA Football Awards 2019: Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe are the players of the year!
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp