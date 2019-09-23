Barmer racing accident: Collector, SP removed, FIR registered against Gill

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan government on Sunday shunted out the Barmer collector and the superintendent of police, and ordered an inquiry after three persons were killed in an accident during a National Rally Championship race.

They have been put under ‘awaiting posting orders’, according to a release issued here.

Arjuna awardee Gaurav Gill and his navigator have been booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder for the deaths of three people of a family after his car smashed into a motorbike on Saturday in the district.

The accident took place during the car-racing event on Saturday morning in Samdari-Balotra area of Rajasthan.

A police official said companies involved in the event — Maxperience, Mahindra, JK Tyres, MRF Tyres and the Federation of Motor Sports Club of India — have also been named in the FIR.

Additional Superintendent of Police Khinv Singh said an FIR was lodged at Samdari police station at 2 am on Sunday on a complaint by Rahul, the elder son of the deceased.

In his FIR, Rahul claims that his parents were standing along the road with the motorcycle, talking to his younger brother, when Gill’s car hit them and two other cars coming from behind also crushed them.

Meanwhile, the bodies of Narendra Kumar, his wife Pushpa Devi and son Jitendra are still lying at the spot as villagers and family members demanded compensation, a government job to a kin and the arrest of the accused. Local police said they had no updates on the whereabouts of Gill.

