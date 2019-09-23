Home Nation

Bombay HC to Maharashtra: Relocate resettled Mahul residents within 12 weeks or pay their rent

The government will have to either accommodate the displaced persons elsewhere or give them Rs 15,000 each month as rent so that they can find their own accommodation, the bench said.

Published: 23rd September 2019 07:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2019 07:45 PM   |  A+A-

Bombay High Court

File Photo of Bombay High Court (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Monday directed the Maharashtra government to move resettled people out of Mahul within 12 weeks.

Nearly 5,500 families, who were displaced last year when the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished all encroachments and illegal constructions along the Tansa water pipeline, were resettled by the government at Mahul, adjacent to eastern Mumbai suburb of Chembur. The people had moved court demanding resettlement at a better, non-polluted neighbourhood.

A division bench of the Bombay High Court had directed the state government on April 3, to deposit Rs 15,000 per month as rent and an additional Rs 45,000 as refundable deposit in the bank accounts of these residents and other project-affected people. The state government had moved a plea against the order.

While hearing the state government plea on Monday, the division bench of Chief Justice Pradeep Nandrajog and Justice Bharati Dangre said the Maharashtra government cannot force any person to stay at such a residential colony in Mahul.

ALSO READ: Can't treat displaced people as 'guinea pigs', says Bombay High Court 

The bench directed the government that the 5,000 families should either be shifted out in 12 weeks or be paid a rent of Rs 15,000 per month. The court also said no more people should be shifted to Mahul.

The government will have to either accommodate the displaced persons elsewhere or give them Rs 15,000 each month as rent so that they can find their own accommodation, the bench said.

Making people stay in the heavily air polluted Mahul area of Mumbai may not only pose health risks but also increase security concerns on refineries located in the vicinity, it added.

The bench relied on an order passed by the National Green Tribunal in December 2015, stating that the presence of volatile organic compounds in Mahul makes the air pollution in the region harmful for human health.

“We have perused reports prepared by three government agencies - the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, the Central Pollution Control Board and NEERI - which show that the air pollution in Mahul continues to be disturbingly high and to this day, poses threat to human life,” the court said.

After the bench passed its order, the BMC sought a stay so on it that it could approach the Supreme Court. The bench, however, refused to grant the stay.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mahul Mumbai Bombay HC Mahul residents rehabilitation BMC Maharashtra government
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
Lionel Messi won the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award with Megan Rapinoe bagging the women's prize to cap a historic year for the United States' World Cup icon. Take a look at all the winners! (Photo | AP)
The best FIFA Football Awards 2019: Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe are the players of the year!
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp