Home Nation

Chinmayanand complains of chest pain, admitted to Lucknow hospital

Chief Medical Superintendent of the SGPGI Prof Amit Agarwal confirmed that no significant blockage was found and that there was no need to conduct an angioplasty.

Published: 23rd September 2019 07:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2019 07:04 PM   |  A+A-

Chinmayanand_arrested

Former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand accused of rape by a law student is seen outside a government hospital after a medical examination following his arrest in Shahjahanpur. (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand, arrested in connection with rape charges levelled by an LLM student, was brought to Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) here for treatment after he complained of chest pain on Monday morning, said Shahajahanpur jail sources.

Doctors in Shahjanahpur had referred the BJP leader to Lucknow for angiography in view of his health condition, the sources said. Swami Chinamayanand, after being accused by a law student, 23, of rape and
harassment, was booked under Section 376 C (sexual intercourse forced upon a woman by a person in authority), 342 (wrongful confinement), 354 D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC, and he was arrested on early Friday morning.

The Swami was produced in the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s court on the same day and remanded to 14-day judicial custody.

Chinmayanand, 72, was admitted to the department of cardiology at SGPGI with symptoms of angina. The doctors conducted his angiography under the supervision of Head of the Department Dr PK Goel.

At around 4 pm, after completing his angiography, Chief Medical Superintendent of the SGPGI Prof Amit Agarwal confirmed that no significant blockage was found and that there was no need to conduct an angioplasty.

The doctor claimed that the Swami had a long history of diabetes and would be stabilized with medicines. “His discharge will be planned in due course of time,” said Prof Agarwal.

Meanwhile, BJP leader and former MLC Jayesh Prasad, who had come out in support of Chinmayanand, had accompanied him to Lucknow.

Troubles are mounting for Chinmayanand who was removed from the post of Chief of Mumukshu Ashram in Shahjahanpur owing to the charges he faces and his subsequent arrest.

Earlier, the Akhil Bhartiya Akhada Parishad, apex body of saints and seers, had already boycotted him after the Swami confessed to the charges levelled against him by the LLM student.

Chief of Akhada Parishad Mahant Narendra Giri had earlier slammed Chinmayanand over the charges saying that such ‘acts’ had brought a bad name and huge embarrassment to the entire saint community. He also announced the boycott of the BJP leader, who is the Mahamandaleshwar of the Mahanirvani Akhada.

A final announcement about Swami Chinmayanad, Giri said, would be made on October 10 after a key meeting in Haridwar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Swami Chinmayanand Shahjahanpur rape case SGPGI
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
Lionel Messi won the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award with Megan Rapinoe bagging the women's prize to cap a historic year for the United States' World Cup icon. Take a look at all the winners! (Photo | AP)
The best FIFA Football Awards 2019: Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe are the players of the year!
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp