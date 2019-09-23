Chinmayanand complains of chest pain, admitted to Lucknow hospital

Namita Bajpai By

LUCKNOW: Former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand, arrested in connection with rape charges levelled by an LLM student, was brought to Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) here for treatment after he complained of chest pain on Monday morning, said Shahajahanpur jail sources.

Doctors in Shahjanahpur had referred the BJP leader to Lucknow for angiography in view of his health condition, the sources said. Swami Chinamayanand, after being accused by a law student, 23, of rape and

harassment, was booked under Section 376 C (sexual intercourse forced upon a woman by a person in authority), 342 (wrongful confinement), 354 D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC, and he was arrested on early Friday morning.

The Swami was produced in the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s court on the same day and remanded to 14-day judicial custody.

Chinmayanand, 72, was admitted to the department of cardiology at SGPGI with symptoms of angina. The doctors conducted his angiography under the supervision of Head of the Department Dr PK Goel.

At around 4 pm, after completing his angiography, Chief Medical Superintendent of the SGPGI Prof Amit Agarwal confirmed that no significant blockage was found and that there was no need to conduct an angioplasty.

The doctor claimed that the Swami had a long history of diabetes and would be stabilized with medicines. “His discharge will be planned in due course of time,” said Prof Agarwal.

Meanwhile, BJP leader and former MLC Jayesh Prasad, who had come out in support of Chinmayanand, had accompanied him to Lucknow.

Troubles are mounting for Chinmayanand who was removed from the post of Chief of Mumukshu Ashram in Shahjahanpur owing to the charges he faces and his subsequent arrest.

Earlier, the Akhil Bhartiya Akhada Parishad, apex body of saints and seers, had already boycotted him after the Swami confessed to the charges levelled against him by the LLM student.

Chief of Akhada Parishad Mahant Narendra Giri had earlier slammed Chinmayanand over the charges saying that such ‘acts’ had brought a bad name and huge embarrassment to the entire saint community. He also announced the boycott of the BJP leader, who is the Mahamandaleshwar of the Mahanirvani Akhada.

A final announcement about Swami Chinmayanad, Giri said, would be made on October 10 after a key meeting in Haridwar.