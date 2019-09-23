Home Nation

Cyclone 'Hikaa' to cause strong winds along Gujarat coast: IMD

The deep depression that formed over the northeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea on Sunday morning intensified into the cyclonic storm Hikaa after moving nearly westwards.

AHMEDABAD: A deep depression over the Arabian Sea has intensified into cyclonic storm 'Hikaa' that will cause strong winds along the Gujarat coast, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

The weather department has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea in view of the rough weather.

"Though Hikaa is unlikely to come towards Gujarat, it will cause strong winds along the state coast," the IMD said in a bulletin.

At 11.30 am on Monday, it was lying about 490 km west-southwest of Veraval in Gujarat, 520 km south-southwest of Karachi in Pakistan, and 710 km east-southeast of Masirah in Oman, the IMD said.

"It is very likely to move nearly westwards and cross the Oman coast between latitude 19N and 20N during early hours of Wednesday as a deep depression.

It is likely to intensify further during next 24 hours and weaken gradually thereafter," it said.

The cyclone will cause strong winds with speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph along and off the Gujarat coast during next 12 hours which will decrease thereafter, it said.

As the sea will remain "rough to very rough," the fishermen are advised not to venture into the waters till Wednesday, it added.

