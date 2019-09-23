First Gauri Lankesh Memorial Award given to senior TV journalist Ravish Kumar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Senior journalist and Ramon Magsaysay awardee Ravish Kumar received the first Gauri Lankesh Memorial Award in Bengaluru on Sunday.

He was chosen for the award for sharp news analysis and uncompromising secular stance by the Gauri Lankesh Memorial Trust, founded in memory of the journalist.

Three books were launched at the event titled ‘Delhi Nota’ by senior journalist D Umapathi, Ravish Kumar’s ‘Free Voices’ translated as ‘Maatige Enu Kadime’, and ‘Neera Nade’ by Prof Vinaya Okkunda.

Meanwhile, a weekly newspaper ‘Nyaya Patha. Ravish said, "Indian media is killing democracy in the country... It’s not that people cannot see but the media is portraying ministers as avatars."

Commenting on one nation one language idea, he said, “We will be one nation in the true sense when every language is taken into consideration. One need not be afraid of Hindi imposition because people imposing Hindi, themselves failed to practice the language in its true virtue.”