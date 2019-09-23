Home Nation

Four Supreme Court judges take oaths, apex court's strength reaches 34

CJI Ranjan Gogoi administered oath of office and secrecy to justices Krishna Murari, S Ravindra Bhat, V Ramasubramanian and Hrishikesh Roy in a simple function in courtroom one.

Supreme Court

Supreme Court. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Four new Supreme Court judges took oath of office on Monday, taking the total strength of judges in the apex court to 34.

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi administered oath of office and secrecy to justices Krishna Murari, S Ravindra Bhat, V Ramasubramanian and Hrishikesh Roy in a simple function in courtroom one.

The appointment of the four judges takes the number of judges in the apex court to the total sanctioned strength of 34.

Justices Murari and Bhat headed the Punjab and Haryana and Rajasthan high courts respectively.

Justices Ramasubramanian and Roy headed the Himachal Pradesh and Kerala high courts respectively.

The Centre had on Wednesday cleared the names of the four high court chief justices, who were recommended by the apex court Collegium on August 30 for elevation as apex court judges.

