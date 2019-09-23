Haryana Congress extends date for party ticket for upcoming Assembly polls

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Haryana Congress has extended the date for aspiring candidates to apply for party membership and ticket for the upcoming Assembly election till September 25.

Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja said aspirants for party membership and ticket can now apply till September 25 against September 23 earlier.

"The last date for submission of forms has been extended from September 23 to September 25 in view of the huge enthusiasm for the Haryana Assembly election ticket and Congress membership," Selja tweeted.

Elections for 90 assembly seats in Haryana will take place on October 21, while results will be announced on October 24.