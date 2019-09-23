Home Nation

Junior doctors' strike hits medical services across Bihar

There are nine government-run medical colleges and hospitals in Bihar wherein healthcare services are provided to over 1 lakh patients every day both in outdoor and emergency wards.

Published: 23rd September 2019 04:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2019 04:35 PM   |  A+A-

medicine, medical field, doctors

For representational purposes

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur  
Express News Service

PATNA: Indefinite strike called by hundreds of junior medicos has left healthcare services crippled in all nine government-run medical colleges and hospitals of Bihar. 

The worst-hit were the Patna Medical College and Hospital and Nalanda Medical College and Hospital where patients were reportedly seen wandering cluelessly. 

The strike was in support of their long-pending demands. Dr Ravi Ranjan, coordinator of Bihar Junior Doctors Association says, "Fifty to 60 per cent hike in the stipend for postgraduate and undergraduate courses is one of the prominent ones among other demands, which has not been paid attention to."

There are nine government-run medical colleges and hospitals in Bihar wherein healthcare services are provided to over 1 lakh patients every day both in outdoor and emergency wards.

Besides this, medicos are also persistent with their demand for increasing upper age limit for senior resident posts from 37 years to 45 years in order to facilitate the betterment of health services.

A junior medico said permission to the PG passed out medicos who are selected for super speciality courses or any fellowship, should be allowed to pursue higher education and thereafter complete 3 years rural bond courses. 

The striking medicos are also demanding filling up of existing vacancies in all faculty positions in colleges. They have exempted the emergency services in all medical colleges from the strike.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bihar junior doctors strike
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
Lionel Messi won the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award with Megan Rapinoe bagging the women's prize to cap a historic year for the United States' World Cup icon. Take a look at all the winners! (Photo | AP)
The best FIFA Football Awards 2019: Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe are the players of the year!
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp