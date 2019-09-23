Junior doctors' strike hits medical services across Bihar

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Indefinite strike called by hundreds of junior medicos has left healthcare services crippled in all nine government-run medical colleges and hospitals of Bihar.

The worst-hit were the Patna Medical College and Hospital and Nalanda Medical College and Hospital where patients were reportedly seen wandering cluelessly.

The strike was in support of their long-pending demands. Dr Ravi Ranjan, coordinator of Bihar Junior Doctors Association says, "Fifty to 60 per cent hike in the stipend for postgraduate and undergraduate courses is one of the prominent ones among other demands, which has not been paid attention to."

There are nine government-run medical colleges and hospitals in Bihar wherein healthcare services are provided to over 1 lakh patients every day both in outdoor and emergency wards.

Besides this, medicos are also persistent with their demand for increasing upper age limit for senior resident posts from 37 years to 45 years in order to facilitate the betterment of health services.

A junior medico said permission to the PG passed out medicos who are selected for super speciality courses or any fellowship, should be allowed to pursue higher education and thereafter complete 3 years rural bond courses.

The striking medicos are also demanding filling up of existing vacancies in all faculty positions in colleges. They have exempted the emergency services in all medical colleges from the strike.